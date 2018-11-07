Elms College Names New Board of Trustees Members

CHICOPEE — The board of trustees at Elms College have appointed a number of notable figures to be new members of the board.

“These new trustees bring a wide range of perspectives and experience to the board and will help Elms College find greater success as we move into the future,” said Cynthia Lyons, board chair.

The new trustees are Beth Anderson, founder and CEO of Phoenix Charter Academy Network; Pascale Desir, chief legal officer of Way Finders; Dr. Jose Fernandez, co-owner of Sunrise Behavioral Health Clinic; Mark Fulco, president of Mercy Medical Center; Steven Gobel, first vice president of Morgan Stanley; Fawwaz Habbal, executive dean for Education and Research and senior lecturer at the Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University; and Richard Sullivan Jr., president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council.

“I am really pleased with the new board members’ diversity of backgrounds, level of experience and accomplishments, and commitment to Elms College,” said Harry Dumay, president of the college. “I look forward to working with them to advance the mission and vision of the institution at this exciting moment in our history.”