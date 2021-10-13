Asnuntuck to Hold Open House on Oct. 27

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) will hold an open house on campus, pending health guidelines, on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Visitors are welcome to attend the open house anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. The event will feature information about ACC’s credit and credit-free opportunities, information sessions from Admissions and Financial Aid, socially distanced campus tours, as well as an information session and tours through the Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center. A resource fair will take place in Asnuntuck’s Tower Lobby area. The Follett Bookstore will be present with a table of information.

Everyone participating in the open house will be required to wear a mask. Visitors who attend will also receive a free T-shirt.

Winter 2021 and spring 2022 registration will open on Oct. 27. Visit www.asnuntuck.edu for information on how to register for courses.