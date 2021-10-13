Attorney Kevin Chrisanthopoulos Celebrates Five-year Anniversary of KC Law

WESTFIELD — Attorney Kevin Chrisanthopoulos is celebrating the five-year anniversary of KC Law, which specializes in personal injury and medical malpractice.

Since leaving a large Springfield firm in 2016 to start out on his own, Attorney Chrisanthopoulos has been named to the Massachusetts Super Lawyers list and included in America’s Top 100 Medical Malpractice Litigators. He has guided numerous families through the loss of a loved one and advocated for those dealing with significant injuries.

“When I set off on my own, I knew I wanted to combine my big-firm litigation experience with my small-town values, working with the citizens of Westfield and surrounding towns,” he said. “My detail-oriented approach, ability to be an aggressive litigator, and foresight to resolve matters outside of the courtroom have led to the successes I have seen over the past five years.”

Chrisanthopoulos is a graduate of Western New England University and Roger Williams School of Law. His bar admissions include Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, and the U.S. Court of Appeals First Circuit. In addition, he is a member of the Hampden County Bar Assoc., Massachusetts Bar Assoc., and Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys. Over the past five years, he has litigated numerous complex medical-malpractice and wrongful-death cases while providing countless hours of pro bono services to individuals who cannot afford legal representation.

“I could not have enjoyed this success without the support of my family and friends over the past five years,” he added. “I strive to do the best work possible for my clients while giving back to my community as much as possible, by volunteering and raising funds for a multitude of deserving organizations.”

Chrisanthopoulos’ community involvement includes assisting in the creation a foundation to raise money for the Clarke School, which specializes in educating children who are deaf or hard of hearing. He also serves as president of the board of trustees for Amelia Park Arena & Memorial Garden and has spent significant time coaching hockey.