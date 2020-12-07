Attorney Eleanor Williams Appointed to HCC Board of Trustees

HOLYOKE — Eleanor Williams, a lawyer who now works for MassMutual, has been appointed to the Holyoke Community College (HCC) board of trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Her term will expire on March 1, 2024.

“I am thrilled to be part of this amazing community of leaders who are striving to move forward the mission of Holyoke Community College,” Williams said. “I’ve enjoyed meeting President [Christina] Royal, and I look forward to building many positive relationships here for the benefit of the college, its students, and faculty.”

Williams attended her first HCC board meeting on Nov. 24 over Zoom.

“We are excited to welcome Attorney Williams to the HCC board of trustees,” Royal said. “Her extensive leadership experience at MassMutual and her appreciation for the role of community colleges, and specifically HCC in our region, will be invaluable to the board’s important work. I look forward to leveraging her expertise as HCC continues to strengthen its support for students, especially during this pandemic.”

Williams has worked for MassMutual since 2011, starting as assistant vice president and counsel in the company’s dispute-resolution group. From 2017 to 2019, she served as chief of staff to the executive vice president and was part of the senior leadership team. She is now the business leader working with the Product and Marketing business units to drive product development and efficiency.

Prior to that, she worked at Choate Hall & Stewart LLP in Boston as an associate in the law firm’s finance and restructuring practice group.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in foreign service from Georgetown University, a law degree from Boston College School of Law, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.