STCC Creates Affordable Transfer Agreements with Post University

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) partnered this fall with Post University in Waterbury, Conn. to offer seamless transfer pathways in six programs.

Students in the following STCC associate-degree programs have an opportunity to transfer to Post University and pursue a bachelor’s degree: applied psychology, business transfer, communication and digital media, criminal justice transfer, early childhood education transfer, and human services/social work.

Post University offers classes online but also has a 58-acre main campus that includes six student residence halls, an admissions building, a library, a fitness center, and a multi-purpose sports facility. The main campus classes for spring 2021 will be online in response to risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. STCC is also planning online classes this spring with a mix of low-density, in-person labs for health and manufacturing programs.

STCC and Post University signed the agreements in September. STCC offers dozens of pathways for transferring to a four-year college or university. Students who take advantage of the transfer pathways can see significant financial savings, said Matt Gravel, dean of Academic Initiatives at STCC.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Post University and give our students a great opportunity to save money while pursuing a bachelor’s degree. You can save thousands of dollars by starting at STCC and transferring through one of our many pathways,” he noted. “We encourage students who are planning on going on to a four-year college or university after STCC to speak with their academic advisors early about the transfer pathways. They will need to plan early in order to take courses or programs that parallel requirements at the college they plan to attend.”

In addition to agreements with Post University and other institutions, STCC participates in MassTransfer, a program that guarantees participating students admission to the Massachusetts public university of their choice, provided they graduate from an approved major at STCC with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher; Commonwealth Commitment, a component of the MassTransfer program that provides additional financial incentives to students who complete their associate and bachelor programs within a certain timeframe; and Gen Ed Foundation, a 34-credit block of courses that, once completed at STCC, will satisfy the general-education requirements at any public college or university in Massachusetts.

To learn more about the transfer agreements at STCC, including ones with Post University, visit stcc.edu/resources/academic-support/transfer/agreements.