Attorney General Maura Healey to Visit HCC Today

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will welcome Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to campus today, May 1, to tour the campus and discuss current issues with students and faculty.

Healey will meet with students studying criminal justice, human services, and nursing from 2 to 3 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development. She will give a brief talk followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by HCC Criminal Justice Professor Alex Sanchez. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for our students to hear from and talk to the top law-enforcement official in Massachusetts about issues that directly relate to their studies here at HCC, particularly on the subject of opioid addiction,” said Sanchez. “We’re looking forward to her visit and hearing her opinions on the subject, especially as it relates to the lawsuit the attorney general filed earlier this year against pharmaceutical industry giant Purdue Pharma.”

Prior to the discussion, Healey will meet with HCC president Christina Royal, members of the HCC board of trustees, and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. HCC students will also lead Healey on a brief tour of HCC’s Thrive financial-success center and food pantry, the new Center for Life Sciences, and the HCC Campus Center now in the final phase of a $43.5 million renovation.

“HCC has a long history as a leader in providing young people with the tools to succeed,” Healey said. “Their work is vitally important to our economy here in Massachusetts, and I am looking forward to speaking with students about the critical issues our state is facing.”