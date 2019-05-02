David Rooks Appointed Director of Operations at baytechIT

HOLYOKE — The largest healthcare IT managed-services provider in Western Mass. is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of David Rooks as director of Operations. A seasoned IT and telecommunications industry leader, Rooks previously served as manager of the Project Management Office at VertitechIT.

“In our nationwide search for the right person to oversee our expanding field services and call-center staff, we realized that the most qualified and dynamic management candidate was literally sitting right across the hall,” said baytechIT President Patrick Streck. “David has successfully managed complex technology projects ranging from office moves to the implementation of new unified communications platforms for baytechIT clients through his position at our parent company, VertitechIT. Placing him in charge of our entire technical staff creates a sense of continuity for our clients and staff alike.”

Headquartered in Holyoke, baytechIT serves more than 155 healthcare clients and manages and monitors more than 16,000 end-point devices. Since its founding in May 2018, the company has worked to fulfill its mission to meet the increasing demand for diverse healthcare IT services by hospitals, medical practices large and small, clinics, and social-services agencies.