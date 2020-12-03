Attorney Mark Esposito Now of Counsel at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced that attorney Mark Esposito has taken on an expanded role within the firm, now serving of counsel.

Esposito joined the firm in 2017 and has a wide-ranging, litigation-focused practice. He represents clients in general, commercial, and probate litigation; labor and employment matters; administrative law; and criminal cases.

After graduating magna cum laude from Williams College, Esposito graduated summa cum laude from Boston University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the U.S. District Court, the District of Massachusetts, and the U.S. Court of Appeals, First Circuit.