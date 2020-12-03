Restoration Specialist Bill Jackson Joins Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY — Restoration specialist Bill Jackson has joined the business-development team at Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding Inc. He will work to expand partnerships and provide assistance throughout the New England condominium industry, particularly for members of the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

Jackson and Quenneville have been longtime members of CAI, an international organization that provides education and information to condominium professionals. CAI has more than 60 chapters in the U.S.

Jackson’s experience in the condominium industry will give property managers a go-to source for renovations that may include roofing, siding, windows, decks, and all-inclusive envelope projects. He will also work closely with clients to solve any issues. Jackson was a member of the CAI-CT board of directors, covering the Connecticut region, for six years. He also served on the association’s full fun committee and conference committee, and is a certified educated business partner. He worked for several years at two restoration companies.

“After 14 years in the property-restoration business, I thought a career change would be difficult,” Jackson said. “However, as a member of CAI-CT and the Connecticut Apartment Association, I worked with many professionals along the way, and that made the transition easier. Helping property managers and associations recover from fires or floods has been rewarding. I’m now looking forward to offering assistance with roofing and siding.”

Jackson met Quenneville at a CAI conference in Connecticut, and is now hoping to meet property managers from all over New England to offer consultation and advice on upcoming projects and to solve any issues they might have. Jackson expects a busy spring because many projects have been put on hold during the pandemic.

“It’s all about being there for property managers who need someone with solid experience to go to about upcoming projects or to solve any issues,” Quenneville said. “Bill has the background to be an important source of information for the condominium industry. He knows the ropes, and I think our clients will appreciate that.”