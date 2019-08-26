Eight Bacon Wilson Attorneys Named 2020 Best Lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that eight of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America 2020.

The firm’s managing partner, Kenneth Albano, was selected for business organizations including LLCs and partnerships; Michael Katz was selected for bankruptcy and reorganization; Stephen Krevalin for family law; Hyman Darling for elder law; Gary Breton for banking/finance law and business organizations; Jeffrey Fialky for commercial finance; Gina Barry for elder law; and Paul Rothschild for litigation.

Best Lawyers compiles data from confidential evaluations. More than 8 million attorneys participated in the peer-review survey for the 2020 edition. There is no opportunity to pay for a listing.