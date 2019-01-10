Bacon Wilson Announces Kathryn Crouss as New Shareholder

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that Kathryn Crouss has been named the firm’s newest shareholder.

“Katie’s commitment to clients and community is perfectly in line with Bacon Wilson’s mission, and her record of success as an attorney speaks for itself,” said Managing Partner Kenneth Albano. “Wherever she goes, Katie’s intelligence and warmth always stand out. All of us here at Bacon Wilson look forward to working with Katie as our partner for many years to come.”

Crouss is a member of Bacon Wilson’s litigation team. She handles all aspects of employment law, including management-side representation, defending employers against discrimination and wage-and-hour lawsuits and routinely advising employers on matters related to compliance, official policies and procedures, and best practices. She also represents employees with regard to severance or employment agreements, worker’s compensation matters, as well as claims of discrimination against their employers. She also has extensive experience with both family-law litigation and alternative dispute resolution.

Crouss is a certified mediator, trained in collaborative law, an LAR (limited assistance representation) qualified attorney for Hampden County, and a trained conciliator for the Massachusetts Probate & Family Courts. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Bay Path University, where she teaches “Legal Environments in Business” to students of the university’s business department.