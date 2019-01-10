Bradley Unveils New Non-stop Service to Raleigh-Durham, Orlando, and Pittsburgh

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the debut in 2019 of new, non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Orlando International Airport on low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, as well as the addition of non-stop service to Pittsburgh on Via Airlines.

“We are excited to see Frontier Airlines’ expansion at Bradley International Airport, less than a month after we celebrated the announcement that they will begin operations at Bradley this year,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA. “The nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham and Orlando are a welcome addition to our menu of nonstop flights. We look forward to the low fares and convenience that Frontier Airlines’ growing presence at Bradley International Airport will bring to our passengers.”

The service to Raleigh-Durham will commence on April 30 on an Airbus A320. It will operate seasonally on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The service to Orlando will commence on May 1 on an Airbus A321. It will operate seasonally on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

In addition, Dillon said, “we are excited to start the year on a high note by welcoming Via Airlines and announcing the continued expansion of our airline and route network. Pittsburgh is an important destination, especially for those traveling on business. This new non-stop, however, will bring benefits to both our business and leisure passengers by offering a cost-effective and convenient option to travel between the two cities. We look forward to our partnership with Via Airlines and their success at Bradley International Airport.”

The service to Pittsburgh will commence on July 22 on an Embraer ERJ145 with 50 seats. It will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.