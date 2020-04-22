Bacon Wilson Continues Free Legal Living Room Web Discussion Series

SPRINGFIELD — In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the law firm of Bacon Wilson is hosting Legal Living Room, a free series of web discussions, allowing attorneys to communicate directly with the public about important legal topics. After presenting informative sessions for estate planning on April 14 and employment on April 21, Bacon Wilson will continue the Legal Living Room series with an additional estate-planning presentation and a family-law session.

The estate-planning ‘encore’ presentation is set for Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Attorneys Hyman Darling, Gina Barry, Benjamin Coyle, Todd Ratner, Lisa Halbert, and Valerie Vignaux will outline the essential elements of a successful estate plan and answer questions from participants, including subjects such as how documents can be signed while maintaining safe social distancing, considerations when nominating guardians for minor children, and more. The firm added this additional estate-planning session due to high interest and participation in the Legal Living Room kickoff event, held April 14.

The Legal Living Room series then continues on Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m., when attorneys Julie Dialessi-Lafley and Melissa Gillis will present family-law topics including issues of custody and parenting time, family-court actions, divorce, mediation, child-support and alimony modification, and related issues.

Bacon Wilson is hosting its Legal Living Room web discussions on the Zoom platform, allowing participants the opportunity to talk from the safety and comfort of home. Legal Living Room web discussions are free and open to the public.

For more information or to reserve a spot, click here for the April 23 event or here for the April 28 event, or e-mail Carolyn Coulter at [email protected].