Bacon Wilson Continues Legal Living Room Series

SPRINGFIELD — In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the law firm Bacon Wilson is hosting Legal Living Room, a free series of web discussions, allowing attorneys to communicate directly with the public about important legal topics.

Starting with the April 14 kickoff event, the firm has held weekly conversations each Tuesday on the topics of estate planning, employment, family law, and real estate. The discussions have been lively and interactive, with attorneys answering questions from participants and customizing program content on the spot according to audience preference.

The series now continues on May 12 with a session on long-term care planning, followed by bankruptcy on May 19.

The long-term care planning discussion, set for Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m., will feature attorneys Hyman Darling, Gina Barry, Benjamin Coyle, Todd Ratner, Lisa Halbert, and Valerie Vignaux. The team will review essential topics relative to planning for nursing care, including Medicare, long-term care insurance, asset protection, and an overview of the regulations and qualification process for Medicaid and MassHealth. To register, click here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the meeting.

The Legal Living Room series then continues on Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m., when attorneys Michael Katz and Rebecca Mercieri Rivaux will present bankruptcy topics including financial options for both businesses and individuals, Chapter 7, Chapter 11, Chapter 13, and options outside bankruptcy. To register, click here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the meeting.

Bacon Wilson is hosting the Legal Living Room web discussions on Zoom, allowing participants to join in from the safety and comfort of home. The Zoom platform also allows a degree of anonymity, if desired, as participants register via e-mail and have the ability to select a screen name of their choosing. Legal Living Room web discussions are free and open to the public. For more information or to reserve a spot, click the direct registration links provided, or contact Carolyn Coulter at (413) 886-8316 or [email protected].