Baker’s Report Card: Incomplete

It is often said that we learn the most about our leaders in times of crisis, because that’s when we need them most. And it’s during such times that most of our truly great leaders have forged their reputations.

Which brings us the COVID-19 pandemic and the Commonwealth’s governor, Charlie Baker. Two months into this crisis, we would have to give Baker an incomplete as we grade his efforts thus far, largely because we’re still in the middle of this crisis and there are a great many decisions still to be made. But also because we haven’t seen enough from him to give him a true grade.

What we have seen is some indecisiveness, tentativeness, inattentiveness, and, sometimes, some old-fashioned poor judgment. Let’s review and offer some examples:

• Late to the Party. With a number of decisions and initiatives, Baker has been indecisive and somewhat late with his actions. Going back to his decision to shutter non-essential businesses, just days before he made that order, he said he wouldn’t follow Connecticut, New York, and other states that had already issued those closure orders, and instead do it when it made sense to him. Just a few days later, it made sense.

• The Soldiers’ Home. This is one of the great tragedies during this pandemic and Baker’s greatest failing thus far. To date, roughly 30% of the 226 residents who were living at the home when the first resident there succumbed to COVID-19 have died. The situation has stabilized, but only because there are many fewer residents. Yes, most all the residents are very old, and nursing homes have been especially susceptible to outbreaks. But a number of lapses enabled the virus to sweep through the Soldiers’ Home like wildfire.

Baker claims not to have known about the outbreak until March 29, by which time several veterans had died, and he further said he was “appalled” by the lack of reporting by the man he appointed to lead the facility, Bennett Walsh. Meanwhile, Walsh disputes the governor’s accounts, saying he provided daily updates to state officials.

Who’s telling the truth? In some respects, it doesn’t matter. There has been massive failure of leadership on this matter, and it starts at the very top. As to any wrongdoing at the facility, the administration’s stance seems to be ‘we’re not sure, but we’ll find out.’ Speaking for all the veterans who served their country and later called this facility home, that’s not good enough. Baker, who has yet to visit the facility himself, gets a failing grade on the Soldiers’ Home.

• Golf. To those who don’t play the game, this seems trivial, but golf is a good example of Baker being stubborn and not using basic common sense. There are dozens of businesses that would love to be called ‘essential’ and reopen for business, but for most — restaurants, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and even most retail stores — social distancing is a real issue.

But golf? Most courses boast more than 100 acres, and the busiest of courses might have 100 people on them at given point. That’s one acre per person. It’s easy to social distance, people get exercise (especially if they walk), and at least one small portion of the economy gets to start the process of clawing its way back. New Jersey and even New York are opening golf courses. Massachusetts? Maybe someday. It just doesn’t make any sense.

• His Reopening Advisory Board. The 17-member panel, named last month, is now working “three, four, five hours a day on Zoom calls” with “different verticals” to come up with a plan, the governor said on April 30. The problem is, he should have been saying that weeks before. He knew the day he shut down non-essential businesses in late March that he would need a panel like this to provide needed guidance. He waited a month to put one together, and when he did, he made it far too small and didn’t include representatives from several key sectors, especially tourism and hospitality. It does have the requisite two members from Western Mass., though — Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health — but it should be a much larger, more representative board.

And then, he gave the panel until May 18 to come up with a plan. People doing business in the Commonwealth don’t want a plan on May 18 — they want to start opening on May 18.

• His Order Requiring Masks. “We view this as common sense,” Baker said on May 1 of his order, which was to take effect several days later. “This is going to be basically a way of life.” He may or may not be right about this, but why did he wait until several weeks after other states — not to mention individual communities in his own state — had ordered people to wear masks in public when they couldn’t socially distance? It’s just another example of indecisiveness and sometimes poor judgment at a time when the people of the Commonwealth need just the opposite.

We’re still in the early stages of this pandemic, which means Gov. Baker still has plenty of time to show he has what it takes a good leader. Right now, he’s getting spotty grades, and, overall, an incomplete.