bankESB Promotes Ian Megraw to IT Officer

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Ian Megraw to information technology officer.

Megraw joined bankESB in 2016 as a systems administrator. He has seven years of experience in banking and brings many strengths that have significantly contributed to the success of the IT department and the bank’s conversions since joining the team. He is a respected manager, strong technician, and an important part of the growing Hometown Financial Group family.

Megraw earned an associate degree in Business Administration and Network Administration from John Abbott College.