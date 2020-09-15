Top Banner

Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allard, David W.
Allard, Cindy J.
61 Blue Hill Road
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/13/2020

Boehmler, David
12 H St., Apt. #2
Turners Falls, MA, 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/07/2020

Hodge, Luz A.
512 Page Blvd., Apt. #2
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/13/2020

Monarca, Edward M.
a/k/a Monarca Monserrate Eduardo
34 Willow St.
Holyoke, MA, 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/10/2020

Smith-Denson, Cassandra F.
Smith, Cassandra F.
86 Temby St.
Springfield, MA, 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/10/2020

Ulitsch, Eric J.
13 Malboeuf Road
Ware, MA, 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/01/2020

