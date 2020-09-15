Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allard, David W.

Allard, Cindy J.

61 Blue Hill Road

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/13/2020

Boehmler, David

12 H St., Apt. #2

Turners Falls, MA, 01376

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/07/2020

Hodge, Luz A.

512 Page Blvd., Apt. #2

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/13/2020

Monarca, Edward M.

a/k/a Monarca Monserrate Eduardo

34 Willow St.

Holyoke, MA, 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/10/2020

Smith-Denson, Cassandra F.

Smith, Cassandra F.

86 Temby St.

Springfield, MA, 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/10/2020

Ulitsch, Eric J.

13 Malboeuf Road

Ware, MA, 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/01/2020