Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

GREENFIELD

All About Beads
38 Bank Row
Christi Bartos

A-Star Publications
71 Conway St., #1
Adrienne Nuñez

Avant Garde Salon
226 Federal St.
Julie Maloney

BK Tile & Stone, LLC
50 Federal St.
Kelly Whitaker

Common Ground Fitness Center, LLC
368 High St.
Nadya Beaudoin, Jamie Roberts

Conte Office Interiors
25 Miles St.
Gary Conte

Greenfield High School Alumni Assoc.
Barr Ave.
Cynthia Bompastore

Hair Affairs Salon
30 Mohawk Trail
Robin Candelaria

John Doe Jr.
275 Main St.
Scott Seward, Maria Danielson

Kim’s Upholstery
22 Riddell St.
Kimberley Chagnon

Meadows Café & Golf Center Inc.
398 Deerfield St.
Constant Poholek Jr., Sheila Orecchio

Meineke Car Care Center
440 Bernardston Road
Douglas Kemp

Moldavite Dreams
176 Main St.
Eleanor Richardson

The Music Store
150 Federal St.
Eugene LaCoy

One Medical Esthetics, LLC
64 Newton St.
Abby Brockelbank

Pierce St. Ironworks
80 Pierce St.
John Passiglia

Renfrew Real Estate
64 Mohawk Trail
Susan Renfrew, Debra Gilbert

Yankee Millwork & Building
229 Wisdom Way
William Childs

HADLEY

Alina’s Restaurant
96 Russell St.
MMAAB Inc.

Blades Landscaping
122 Middle St.
Brian Kristek

Cinemark #321
367 Russell St.
Cinemark

Hartsbrook School
193 Bay Road
Waldorf School Assoc.

Window Works
3221 Russell St.
Randall Roberts

PALMER

KJS Contracting
2115 Baptist Hill Road
Kurt Staeb

Let’s Go Fashion
10 Berkshire St.
Justina Onasanya

M. Lewis Landscaping
26 Bowden St.
Martin Fernandez

Marciano Painting
3067 High St.
Nicholas Marciano

MassTech
1054 Baptist Hill Road
Brent Massey

NEC, LLC
1037 Pine St.
Mike Swiatek

NESCO Sales Inc.
89½ State St.
Kevin Comstock

Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC
58 West Ware Road
Fred Ferguson

Park Saw Shop
1292 Park St.
Northern Tree Service Inc.

Rapid Home Improvements
36 Elizabeth St.
Leon Marsh Sr.

Roof Maintenance Management & Materials
111B Breckenridge St.
David Giordano

Sandy Hill Farm
25 Cyd Allan St.
Robert Gromosky

Select Physical Therapy
1415 Main St.
Lora Hammaker

Simply Dip-Licious
75 Belanger St.
Tracy Peloquin

Village Cuts
1041 Thorndike St.
Michael Arroyo

Western Mass Cleaning
161 Stimson St.
Nicholas Matsuk

SOUTHWICK

Slow Down Aesthetics Co.
143 Point Grove Road
Kayla Fontaine

Sunny Dog Days Pet Waste Removal
6 Tree Top Lane
Soia Ellis

Three Run Pictures
9 Coyote Glen
Christopher Rooney

WESTFIELD

Adriana’s Cleaning Service
15 Morris St.
Adriana Rivera

Coastal Construction
151 North Road
Zeke Rozell

JRMO Transport, LLC
38 Dartmouth St.
Joshua Bruso

Mr. Phipps
113 North Elm St.
Mehr Corp.

Piece of My Art Studio
16 Union Ave.
Jennifer Dorgan

Poma Kids & Teens
16 Union Ave.
Kayla Reno

Triple C Transportation
11 State St.
Charles Flores

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Confident Healthy Living
7 Upper Church St.
Shawnda Hudson

Convenience Mart
189 Piper Road
Mohammad Shabaz Ishaq

The Courtyards Apartments
1139 Westfield St.
Nicholas Bencivengo

Curry Printing
91 Union St.
Stephen Lang

Early Bloomers Family Daycare
76 Blossom Road
Jocelyn Donohue

Jerusalem Wholesale & Retail
246 Memorial Ave.
Asem Aydah

Metamorphosis Massage
201 Westfield St.
Kathleen Cullinan

Mind, Body & Skin
117 River St.
Jennifer Pruitte-Sefton

Pacto de Vilda International
209 Rogers Ave.
Maritza Manchester

U-Haul Co. of Western Massachusetts
380 Union St.
Raphael Avraham

Vehicle Repair Center of Western Massachusetts
414 Park St.
William Della Guistina

WRB Auto Sales
194 Baldwin St.
William Bayton

