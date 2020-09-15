Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
GREENFIELD
All About Beads
38 Bank Row
Christi Bartos
A-Star Publications
71 Conway St., #1
Adrienne Nuñez
Avant Garde Salon
226 Federal St.
Julie Maloney
BK Tile & Stone, LLC
50 Federal St.
Kelly Whitaker
Common Ground Fitness Center, LLC
368 High St.
Nadya Beaudoin, Jamie Roberts
Conte Office Interiors
25 Miles St.
Gary Conte
Greenfield High School Alumni Assoc.
Barr Ave.
Cynthia Bompastore
Hair Affairs Salon
30 Mohawk Trail
Robin Candelaria
John Doe Jr.
275 Main St.
Scott Seward, Maria Danielson
Kim’s Upholstery
22 Riddell St.
Kimberley Chagnon
Meadows Café & Golf Center Inc.
398 Deerfield St.
Constant Poholek Jr., Sheila Orecchio
Meineke Car Care Center
440 Bernardston Road
Douglas Kemp
Moldavite Dreams
176 Main St.
Eleanor Richardson
The Music Store
150 Federal St.
Eugene LaCoy
One Medical Esthetics, LLC
64 Newton St.
Abby Brockelbank
Pierce St. Ironworks
80 Pierce St.
John Passiglia
Renfrew Real Estate
64 Mohawk Trail
Susan Renfrew, Debra Gilbert
Yankee Millwork & Building
229 Wisdom Way
William Childs
HADLEY
Alina’s Restaurant
96 Russell St.
MMAAB Inc.
Blades Landscaping
122 Middle St.
Brian Kristek
Cinemark #321
367 Russell St.
Cinemark
Hartsbrook School
193 Bay Road
Waldorf School Assoc.
Window Works
3221 Russell St.
Randall Roberts
PALMER
KJS Contracting
2115 Baptist Hill Road
Kurt Staeb
Let’s Go Fashion
10 Berkshire St.
Justina Onasanya
M. Lewis Landscaping
26 Bowden St.
Martin Fernandez
Marciano Painting
3067 High St.
Nicholas Marciano
MassTech
1054 Baptist Hill Road
Brent Massey
NEC, LLC
1037 Pine St.
Mike Swiatek
NESCO Sales Inc.
89½ State St.
Kevin Comstock
Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC
58 West Ware Road
Fred Ferguson
Park Saw Shop
1292 Park St.
Northern Tree Service Inc.
Rapid Home Improvements
36 Elizabeth St.
Leon Marsh Sr.
Roof Maintenance Management & Materials
111B Breckenridge St.
David Giordano
Sandy Hill Farm
25 Cyd Allan St.
Robert Gromosky
Select Physical Therapy
1415 Main St.
Lora Hammaker
Simply Dip-Licious
75 Belanger St.
Tracy Peloquin
Village Cuts
1041 Thorndike St.
Michael Arroyo
Western Mass Cleaning
161 Stimson St.
Nicholas Matsuk
SOUTHWICK
Slow Down Aesthetics Co.
143 Point Grove Road
Kayla Fontaine
Sunny Dog Days Pet Waste Removal
6 Tree Top Lane
Soia Ellis
Three Run Pictures
9 Coyote Glen
Christopher Rooney
WESTFIELD
Adriana’s Cleaning Service
15 Morris St.
Adriana Rivera
Coastal Construction
151 North Road
Zeke Rozell
JRMO Transport, LLC
38 Dartmouth St.
Joshua Bruso
Mr. Phipps
113 North Elm St.
Mehr Corp.
Piece of My Art Studio
16 Union Ave.
Jennifer Dorgan
Poma Kids & Teens
16 Union Ave.
Kayla Reno
Triple C Transportation
11 State St.
Charles Flores
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Confident Healthy Living
7 Upper Church St.
Shawnda Hudson
Convenience Mart
189 Piper Road
Mohammad Shabaz Ishaq
The Courtyards Apartments
1139 Westfield St.
Nicholas Bencivengo
Curry Printing
91 Union St.
Stephen Lang
Early Bloomers Family Daycare
76 Blossom Road
Jocelyn Donohue
Jerusalem Wholesale & Retail
246 Memorial Ave.
Asem Aydah
Metamorphosis Massage
201 Westfield St.
Kathleen Cullinan
Mind, Body & Skin
117 River St.
Jennifer Pruitte-Sefton
Pacto de Vilda International
209 Rogers Ave.
Maritza Manchester
U-Haul Co. of Western Massachusetts
380 Union St.
Raphael Avraham
Vehicle Repair Center of Western Massachusetts
414 Park St.
William Della Guistina
WRB Auto Sales
194 Baldwin St.
William Bayton