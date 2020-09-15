Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

GREENFIELD

All About Beads

38 Bank Row

Christi Bartos

A-Star Publications

71 Conway St., #1

Adrienne Nuñez

Avant Garde Salon

226 Federal St.

Julie Maloney

BK Tile & Stone, LLC

50 Federal St.

Kelly Whitaker

Common Ground Fitness Center, LLC

368 High St.

Nadya Beaudoin, Jamie Roberts

Conte Office Interiors

25 Miles St.

Gary Conte

Greenfield High School Alumni Assoc.

Barr Ave.

Cynthia Bompastore

Hair Affairs Salon

30 Mohawk Trail

Robin Candelaria

John Doe Jr.

275 Main St.

Scott Seward, Maria Danielson

Kim’s Upholstery

22 Riddell St.

Kimberley Chagnon

Meadows Café & Golf Center Inc.

398 Deerfield St.

Constant Poholek Jr., Sheila Orecchio

Meineke Car Care Center

440 Bernardston Road

Douglas Kemp

Moldavite Dreams

176 Main St.

Eleanor Richardson

The Music Store

150 Federal St.

Eugene LaCoy

One Medical Esthetics, LLC

64 Newton St.

Abby Brockelbank

Pierce St. Ironworks

80 Pierce St.

John Passiglia

Renfrew Real Estate

64 Mohawk Trail

Susan Renfrew, Debra Gilbert

Yankee Millwork & Building

229 Wisdom Way

William Childs

HADLEY

Alina’s Restaurant

96 Russell St.

MMAAB Inc.

Blades Landscaping

122 Middle St.

Brian Kristek

Cinemark #321

367 Russell St.

Cinemark

Hartsbrook School

193 Bay Road

Waldorf School Assoc.

Window Works

3221 Russell St.

Randall Roberts

PALMER

KJS Contracting

2115 Baptist Hill Road

Kurt Staeb

Let’s Go Fashion

10 Berkshire St.

Justina Onasanya

M. Lewis Landscaping

26 Bowden St.

Martin Fernandez

Marciano Painting

3067 High St.

Nicholas Marciano

MassTech

1054 Baptist Hill Road

Brent Massey

NEC, LLC

1037 Pine St.

Mike Swiatek

NESCO Sales Inc.

89½ State St.

Kevin Comstock

Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC

58 West Ware Road

Fred Ferguson

Park Saw Shop

1292 Park St.

Northern Tree Service Inc.

Rapid Home Improvements

36 Elizabeth St.

Leon Marsh Sr.

Roof Maintenance Management & Materials

111B Breckenridge St.

David Giordano

Sandy Hill Farm

25 Cyd Allan St.

Robert Gromosky

Select Physical Therapy

1415 Main St.

Lora Hammaker

Simply Dip-Licious

75 Belanger St.

Tracy Peloquin

Village Cuts

1041 Thorndike St.

Michael Arroyo

Western Mass Cleaning

161 Stimson St.

Nicholas Matsuk

SOUTHWICK

Slow Down Aesthetics Co.

143 Point Grove Road

Kayla Fontaine

Sunny Dog Days Pet Waste Removal

6 Tree Top Lane

Soia Ellis

Three Run Pictures

9 Coyote Glen

Christopher Rooney

WESTFIELD

Adriana’s Cleaning Service

15 Morris St.

Adriana Rivera

Coastal Construction

151 North Road

Zeke Rozell

JRMO Transport, LLC

38 Dartmouth St.

Joshua Bruso

Mr. Phipps

113 North Elm St.

Mehr Corp.

Piece of My Art Studio

16 Union Ave.

Jennifer Dorgan

Poma Kids & Teens

16 Union Ave.

Kayla Reno

Triple C Transportation

11 State St.

Charles Flores

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Confident Healthy Living

7 Upper Church St.

Shawnda Hudson

Convenience Mart

189 Piper Road

Mohammad Shabaz Ishaq

The Courtyards Apartments

1139 Westfield St.

Nicholas Bencivengo

Curry Printing

91 Union St.

Stephen Lang

Early Bloomers Family Daycare

76 Blossom Road

Jocelyn Donohue

Jerusalem Wholesale & Retail

246 Memorial Ave.

Asem Aydah

Metamorphosis Massage

201 Westfield St.

Kathleen Cullinan

Mind, Body & Skin

117 River St.

Jennifer Pruitte-Sefton

Pacto de Vilda International

209 Rogers Ave.

Maritza Manchester

U-Haul Co. of Western Massachusetts

380 Union St.

Raphael Avraham

Vehicle Repair Center of Western Massachusetts

414 Park St.

William Della Guistina

WRB Auto Sales

194 Baldwin St.

William Bayton