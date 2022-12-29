Barry Elementary Joins Eligibility Period of Massachusetts School Building Authority

CHICOPEE — State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, and MSBA Executive Director Jack McCarthy announced that the MSBA board of directors voted to invite Anna E. Barry Elementary School in Chicopee into the MSBA’s eligibility period.

Out of numerous statements of interest, Barry was one of only 10 schools invited to join the eligibility period of the MSBA CORE grant program. The city and school district will work directly with the MSBA over the next year to conduct a feasibility study during which a project manager and design firm will determine the most cost-effective and educationally appropriate design for a new school building.

During a Zoom meeting, interim Superintendent Alvin Morton, state Rep. Jake Oliveria, and Mayor John Vieau presented to the Massachusetts School Building Assistance Board their support to renovate or replace the outdated Barry Elementary School, which was built in 1963. Letters of support for the project were also submitted by state Sens. John Velis and Adam Gomez.