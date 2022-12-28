Congressman Neal Secures More Than $20 Million for Local Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal announced the inclusion of $20,367,800 in community project funds in the final 2023 appropriations government-funding package.

“I am proud to have secured $20,367,800 in community project funding in this bill that I know meets long-overdue community needs in Massachusetts’s 1st Congressional District,” Neal said. “From North Adams to Dudley, I have partnered with community leaders to explore ways in which a robust investment in federal dollars could best be allocated. These investments create jobs with better pay, make us safer, strengthen our communities, and start to tackle climate change.”

Neal championed funding for 15 projects, including:

• $1,000,000 for the Back Office Support Services Program and Vendor Advisory Council;

• $750,000 for the 429 Morgan Road, West Springfield capital improvement project;

• $1,000,000 for Bay Path University in Longmeadow, for wraparound academic and student-support services;

• $2,854,800 for the city of Chicopee for a water-pollution control facility;

• $3,000,000 for the cybersecurity range at Union Station in Springfield, for both the program and equipment;

• $1,000,000 for Elms College in Chicopee, for social sciences and education curriculum and programming, including scholarships and equipment;

• $750,000 for the historic Lenox Town Hall roof and rotunda restoration project;

• $3,000,000 for the historic Wahconah Park grandstand improvement project;

• $200,000 for the Hoosic River Basin;

• $620,000 for Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, for a nursing program, including equipment;

• $513,000 for the Mental Health Assoc. Inc. in Springfield, for mental-health services, including technology and equipment;

• $680,000 for Nichols College in Dudley, for an intelligent business-automation program, including equipment;

• $2,000,000 for the renovation of the Girls Inc. of the Valley headquarters and program center;

• $1,000,000 for Westfield State University, for a nursing and health sciences program, including equipment; and

• $2,000,000 for the Worthington Senior Center.

The 12-bill government-funding program has passed the House and Senate and will now go to President Biden’s desk for his signature.