Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Appointments, Promotions 

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced several appointments and promotions today:

Andrew Brisport has joined the hall in the role of audio-visual technician. He graduated from University at Albany, State University of New York and most recently worked in Albany County as an AV production specialist. He will be focused on executing live events at the Hall of Fame, and assisting with supporting the technology inside the Hall of Fame Museum.

Matt Belanger was promoted to Museum Operations manager after five years of working on the museum show staff as a part-time supervisor. He has his bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University; he is studying for his master’s degree currently with Southern New Hampshire University. He’s involved in all facets of museum operations, from daily operations to special events.

Jennifer McManus has joined the hall in the Professional Relations department. She has a B.A. in Sport Management and M.E. in Athletic Administration. She is responsible for providing donor relations and stewardship to Hall of Fame members across multiple events and initiatives. Prior to joining the Hall of Fame, she served as an assistant director of Conferences & Special Events at Springfield College.

Keneisha Simmons has joined the Event Operations and Sponsor Fulfillment team. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in Education, (major in Kinesiology, a minor in Business). She has extensive experience, including the Alabama State High School Basketball Tournament, an internship with the NCAA Final Four, an Initiative Team Leader with Nike, as well as experience with the University of Alabama Athletic Department and the University of Alabama women’s basketball team.

Nicholas Stafford has joined the hall in the role of director of Major Gifts and Legacy Planning. Originally from Springfield, he played basketball at Worcester Academy and the University of Dayton. He has been involved in the development field for the past 10 years having worked at the University of Minnesota and University of Cincinnati. Most recently, he served as the director of Leadership and Planned Giving at Wilbraham-Monson Academy.