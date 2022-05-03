W.F. Young Appoints Audra Mulligan as Director of Regulatory Affairs and Development 

EAST LONGMEADOW — W.F. Young, a global leader in animal health products such as Absorbine® and The Missing Link®, today announced the appointment of Audra Mulligan as director of Regulatory Affairs and Development.

Mulligan will help the company achieve its goals and objectives by directing the regulatory compliance process and technical product development. Additionally, she will oversee W.F. Young’s global compliance regulations and liaise with legal counsel and regulatory consultants.

“Audra’s experience and expertise will be an incredible addition to our team,” said Jaime McKinley, president of W.F. Young. “As our company commemorates its 130th anniversary, it’s additions like Audra that speak to W.F. Young’s commitment to growth, innovation and a forward-looking vision.”

Mulligan spent the last decade in regulatory management and customer service. She has additional certifications in pest management and horticulture.

“I’m thrilled to become a part of W.F. Young’s rich history of providing high-quality products and exceptional customer care,” she said. “Every day there is a new opportunity to enrich the lives of our customers, and the animals they care for. As an owner of horses and dogs myself, I’m excited to combine my professional expertise with my love for animals, to help them live happier and healthier lives.”