Basketball Hall of Fame Inks Multi-year Deal with Tickets for Less for Collegiate Events

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced a new multi-year partnership with Tickets For Less as a secondary-market ticket provider for a number of Basketball Hall of Fame collegiate events. The partnership was facilitated by Learfield IMG College, the Basketball Hall of Fame’s sports-marketing partner for its collegiate event series.

“Each year, we aim to enhance our portfolio of events by creating outstanding experiences for players and fans of the game we celebrate. We appreciate the support of Tickets for Less and the services they can provide to our event-goers,” said John Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “With showcases from coast to coast this fall and winter, we hope basketball enthusiasts will join us for some first-rate events.”

As a nonprofit institution committed to promoting and celebrating the game of basketball at all levels, the Basketball Hall of Fame has continued to elevate its roster of events over the past decade. As an official sponsor, Tickets for Less will offer a secondary ticket marketplace for Hall of Fame collegiate events, allowing fans secure, fast, and convenient options to purchase tickets.

Events offered by Tickets for Less in 2019 include the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Tip-Off Tournament and Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, and three inaugural events: the James Naismith Classic in Toronto, the Al Attles Classic at the new Chase Center in San Francisco, and the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

For a full schedule of events and matchups, visit www.hoophall.com/events.