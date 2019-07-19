Bradley Begins Construction on New Ground Transportation Center

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont, state leaders, Connecticut Airport Authority officials, and project stakeholders held a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site of Bradley International Airport’s new Ground Transportation Center on July 18.

“Undoubtedly, Bradley International Airport is rapidly rising in popularity and ridership, with more airlines and routes being added regularly,” Lamont said. “More and more people throughout New England are recognizing the multiple benefits this airport provides — a convenient, centralized location and growing amenities that make travel easier. In fact, Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s leading travel magazines, ranks Bradley as the third-best airport in the country. Now with this addition of this Ground Transportation Center, travel will become even more convenient. Improving Connecticut’s transportation system is key to improving business development and growing jobs in nearly every sector of our economy. I am determined to utilize our state’s largest airport as an economic driver.”

The new facility, spanning 1.4 million square feet across 13.4 acres, will be located west of the existing short-term and long-term parking garage, with a direct connection to Terminal A. Its major features will include convenient rental-car services across from Terminal A, additional public parking, and improved access to public transportation, including a dedicated area that will be used to receive high-frequency buses connecting the airport to the CTrail line, as well as regional bus services.

The construction phase will be completed over the next three years and will cost approximately $210 million, which is being entirely financed by customer facility-charge revenues.

In anticipation of the construction of the new Ground Transportation Center, several enabling projects were initiated in 2018 to prepare the site for construction. These projects focused on the realignment of roadways and the addition of a new intersection. Additional enabling projects will commence in the late summer and will be publicized in the coming weeks.