Bay Path Physician Assistant Class Scores 100% Pass Rate on National Exam

LONGMEADOW — The physician assistant (PA) studies class of 2018 from Bay Path University posted a 100% first-time pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam (PANCE).

The PANCE must be taken before a PA can be licensed for the first time upon graduation from an accredited program. Bay Path University’s PA program currently holds a three-year average pass rate for first-time exam takers of 97%.

“We are incredibly proud of the PA class of 2018 for achieving a first-time PANCE pass rate of 100%. These graduates are as bright as they are driven, and their commitment to this field shows,” said Theresa Riethle, program director and associate professor of the university’s Physician Assistant program. “I am also very proud of our whole team who shares in their success. From program inquiry to thoughtful curriculum to stellar clinical sites, our faculty and staff demonstrate true leadership and commitment to student success.”

The MS in physician assistant studies from Bay Path University is an intensive, accelerated degree program that combines on-campus classroom and laboratory work with off-site clinical experience. Students gain the knowledge and skills necessary for evaluating, monitoring, diagnosing, treating, and counseling patients across their lifespan. This degree prepares graduates to work in primary care, surgery, emergency medicine, and medical and surgical subspecialties.