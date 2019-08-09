Bay Path University to Hold Three Open-house Events

LONGMEADOW — August is back-to-school month for many families, and that includes students ready to embark on — or continue — their college career. For some students, that may mean attending college for the first time as a freshman, while for others, it may mean transferring to a new school, re-igniting a degree program that was previously put on hold, or returning to school to obtain an advanced degree.

Prospective students interested in attending or transferring to Bay Path University’s Longmeadow campus as residential or commuter undergraduate students are invited to attend Summer Visit Day on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. Students will be able to meet faculty, staff, and current students, learn about more than 30 majors and minors available, take a campus tour, and learn about internship opportunities that are a part of many Bay Path degree programs. Lunch will be provided, and parents, family, and friends are welcome to attend. The event will be held on the Bay Path main campus, located at 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow.

Graduate students interested in obtaining degrees in education or psychology are invited to attend an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bay Path’s Concord campus, located at 521 Virginia Road. An additional graduate open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bay Path’s Sturbridge campus, located at 1 Picker Road. Potential graduate students are invited to attend whichever date and location works best for them to learn more about degrees offered, the graduate admissions process, and how to finance a graduate-degree education.

For graduate students interested in degrees outside of education or psychology or who live closer to the Longmeadow campus, an open house for all 30-plus graduate degrees offered by Bay Path, including degrees in nursing, occupational therapy, cybersecurity, physician assistant studies, nonprofit management, business, and special education, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bay Path’s Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, located at 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow.

For more information on any of these events, visit baypath.edu/events, or e-mail [email protected] with undergraduate questions or [email protected] with graduate questions.