Robert Burnell Named New Executive Chef of the Red Lion Inn

STOCKBRIDGE — Robert Burnell has been appointed executive chef of all dining venues at the Red Lion Inn. In his new role, Burnell oversees the day-to-day culinary operations of the main dining room, Widow Bingham’s Tavern, the Lion’s Den, and the seasonally open courtyard.

In addition, Burnell will collaborate with Brian Alberg, vice president of Culinary Development, on all future food- and beverage-related development, including specialty menus for Red Lion guests and private parties.

“Robert Burnell is a welcomed addition to the Red Lion Inn culinary team,” Alberg said. “With well-rounded experience, culinary creativity, and client rapport, Burnell is poised to elevate the inn’s dining establishments and create innovative experiences that will exceed our guests’ expectations.”

With nearly 20 years in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries, Burnell was previously executive chef at Gedney Farm in Marlborough. With a passion for clean cooking and eating, coupled with expertise in modern food trends, Burnell revamped menus to incorporate locally sourced items, along with gluten-free, vegetarian, and keto options for diners. He also strived to deliver exceptional client experiences for weddings, community events, and private dining.

Additional hospitality experience includes five years as a property developer for Berkshire Hotels Group, during which he implemented construction projects for both hotels and restaurants.

In honor of the Red Lion Inn’s 50th anniversary, renovations of the main dining room are planned, featuring an extension that will be transformed into the Fitzpatrick Room for additional dining and events. Also part of the project, the lobby will expand into the front dining area to create a living room that will serve as the hotel’s social center. The restoration returns the first-floor spaces to the original 1968 layout, when the Fitzpatrick family purchased the Red Lion Inn.