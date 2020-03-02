Baystate’s Cardiac Surgery Program Honored by Society of Thoracic Surgeons

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health’s Cardiac Surgery program received national recognition by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for achieving a high level of clinical excellence on behalf of its patients.

Baystate has received the coveted 3 STAR ranking from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the highest possible ranking bestowed by the organization, placing its award-winning Cardiac Surgery program among the top 10% in the categories of coronary artery bypass surgery, aortic valve replacement surgery, and mitral valve repair surgery. The new rankings place Baystate in the top 1% to 2% of more than 1,000 cardiac surgical programs in the U.S.

“Achieving such a distinction in one cardiac surgical procedure is certainly a significant accomplishment, but achieving this degree of excellence in three separate procedures is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Thomas Schwann, associate director of the Heart & Vascular Program and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Surgery for Baystate Health. “These results are a testimony to the skill, dedication, and compassion of our entire Baystate cardiovascular team. Their expertise continues to build on the long tradition of innovation, clinical excellence, and compassionate, patient-centered care that have been the hallmark of our program for over 40 years.”