NAMI Western Massachusetts to Hold Annual Meeting on March 29

AGAWAM — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Western Massachusetts will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, March 29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., in the Bazan Community Room located downstairs, which has elevator access. Light refreshments will be served.

Because the annual meeting on Jan. 12 did not have a quorum of members, NAMI Western Mass. must have another meeting to vote on a slate of officers and board members. The meeting is open to the public, but only current members are eligible to vote. Individuals whose membership has lapsed need to renew their membership either through the office or at the meeting in order to vote. Member attendance at this meeting is critical to the continuation of the NAMI Western Mass. affiliate.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental-health organization, providing advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

To view the slate of officers, board member information, as well as bylaw proposed changes, visit www.namiwm.org/home or call the office at (413) 786-9139.