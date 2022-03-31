Berkshire Bank Aids Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced several actions it will take with its employees and customers in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

As a first step, the Berkshire Bank Foundation will make a $50,000 contribution to the Ukrainian Federation of America, one of the oldest Ukrainian organizations in the U.S., which is working to deliver humanitarian and medical aid. In addition, Berkshire’s donation will be leveraged in collaboration with Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island on 401Gives Day, a statewide day of giving in Rhode Island on April 1. The bank selected 401Gives Day because it is a time-sensitive campaign that provides Berkshire the opportunity to make a greater impact by inviting the public and business community to match the bank’s contribution.

“As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, Berkshire Bank felt compelled to stand together and show our support as worldwide events impact all of us,” said Sean Gray, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Bank. “Our Berkshire family has employees and customers with loved ones living in Ukraine. To strengthen our efforts, we are working to assist employees, customers, and the community by leveraging our resources and business operations to thoughtfully and strategically help individuals impacted by the invasion.”

Kathy Cloutier, Dorcas International’s executive director, added that “all of us at Dorcas International stand firm with the people of Ukraine. We have heard from our neighbors and supporters, and we agree that, given the state of affairs in Ukraine right now, we can and should serve as a catalyst for help when and where it is needed most, which is right now, on the ground in Ukraine and Poland. This 401Gives, we are proud to partner with Berkshire Bank in support of Ukrainians.”

In addition to its significant financial contribution, Berkshire Bank has implemented several actions to harness its entire business to support those impacted by the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Efforts include matched employee contributions, a supply drive and employee volunteering, and customer support, refunding outgoing wire-transfer fees to individuals sending money to family and nonprofit organizations in Ukraine.