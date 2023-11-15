Berkshire Bank Announces Collaboration with MGH Dementia Care Collaborative

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank and its Center for Women, Wellness & Wealth (CWWW) announced a new effort to support the Dementia Care Collaborative (DCC), a program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Division of Palliative Care & Geriatric Medicine. This innovative collaboration will bolster the support patients and families living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias receive in Boston and beyond. The partnership also includes a philanthropic contribution from the bank’s foundation.

There are an estimated 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million caregivers who are unpaid family members and friends, according to the DCC annual report. Alzheimer’s disease is twice as common in women. Berkshire Bank understands there is a need to educate and support those living with dementia, caregivers, healthcare providers, and the community. By joining together with the DCC, it will assist with financial wellness and financial security, which are crucial to the aging population and their caregivers.

Supporting women through various stages of life is core to Berkshire Bank’s CWWW, which seeks community collaborations to help women gain confidence in their personal finances and pursue their dreams and goals. By joining efforts with the DCC, Berkshire Bank can enrich the financial stability, balance, and growth for women in the Boston community and beyond.

Berkshire Bank will co-host signature events in 2024 with the MGH Dementia Care Collaborative to help with the intersection of wellness and wealth. These impact conversations will be held in person in February 2024 and virtually during the spring with Dr. Christine Ritchie, a geriatrician and palliative-care physician who has cared for people living with dementia and their caregivers throughout her entire professional life. Massachusetts General Hospital is a leading institution in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research.