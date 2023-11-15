Karolina Weagle Chosen for 2023 Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Leadership Academy

SPRINGFIELD — Regional law firm Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced that attorney Karolina Weagle was accepted into the 2023 Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Leadership Academy.

“We are grateful to the Massachusetts Bar Association for continuing its commitment to cultivating leaders who work toward the improvement of our profession and our society,” founding attorney Steven Schwartz said. “Attorney Weagle exemplifies the bright young talent here at the firm, and we’re proud to have her leading the new generation of attorneys who will guide us into our next 50 years of service to the Western Massachusetts area.”

Believing exceptional leaders are essential to the improvement of the legal profession and understanding there are few leadership training opportunities for young attorneys, the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. developed its Leadership Academy to better prepare young attorneys to assume leadership roles at the bar, both in their firms or organizations and in government.

Weagle concentrates her practice in estate planning. Prior to joining Shatz, Schwartz & Fentin in 2022, she worked at a Boston firm representing clients in litigation and criminal-defense matters, and later returned to Western Mass., where she practiced in the areas of real estate, estate planning, and estate administration.

Weagle graduated summa cum laude from Westfield State University in 2015 with bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and political science. Soon after, she enrolled at New England Law Boston, where she graduated cum laude in 2018. While in law school, she made the dean’s list every semester, was awarded the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Property II in the spring of 2016, and earned the New England Scholar Award for 2015-16. She is also fluent in Polish.