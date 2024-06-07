Berkshire Bank Announces Hiring of Cathy Velez

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced that Cathy Velez has joined the bank as managing director of Retail Banking and Deposit Operations.

As a senior leader, Velez will oversee the bank’s financial-center network, retail sales and service delivery, and branch operations. She will also direct the execution of the retail banking strategy to drive short- and long-term growth, business-line initiatives, and major divisional projects.

“We are excited to have Cathy join Berkshire’s leadership team as we look to further strengthen our retail franchise, drive deposit growth, and enhance our client experience,” said Sean Gray, Berkshire Bank president and chief operating officer. “Her knowledge of our New England and New York markets, commitment to talent development, and track record of driving profitable growth make her the ideal candidate to lead retail banking into the future.”

Velez joins Berkshire Bank with more than 25 years of extensive experience in banking. Most recently, she served in multiple senior retail and private banking roles for Webster Bank.