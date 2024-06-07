Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to Host Food Equity Event on June 12

CHICOPEE — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will host its second annual Voices in Food Equity event on Wednesday, June 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Springfield College. This gathering, which brings together community leaders and residents to discuss food equity in the region, is sponsored by Alekman DiTusa LLC and the Talcott Financial Group.

Voices in Food Equity will feature a panel discussion with prominent voices in food equity who will share their insights and experiences specifically addressing food insecurity for children, youth, and college students. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and deeper community engagement.

“We are excited to host the Voices in Food Equity event for the second year,” said Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank. “We believe that, by bringing together diverse perspectives, we can inspire meaningful action to create greater food equity and food security for everyone in Western Massachusetts.”

The panel discussion will include Joesiah Gonzalez (moderator), chief Philanthropy & Communications officer, Home City Development, Springfield; Catalina López-Ospina, vice president of Engagement, Project Bread, Boston; José Lopez-Figueroa, director, Center for the Access Services and Thrive Center, Springfield Technical Community College; Shannon Rudder, president and CEO, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, Springfield; and Abby Getman Skillicorn, Special Projects manager, Massachusetts Farm to School, Boston.

Topics to be covered in the discussion include innovative approaches to food assistance, the role of public schools and colleges, local agriculture, and empowering underserved communities.

“We invite everyone who is concerned or passionate about food equity to join us for an evening of thoughtful dialogue and networking,” Morehouse said. “Together, we can create a Western Massachusetts where no one faces food insecurity and everyone always has access to nutritious food.”

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit foodbankwma.org to reserve a spot.