Berkshire Bank CEO Signs Pledge to Advance Diversity and Inclusion

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank has joined the growing coalition of businesses pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. More than 600 CEOs have come together for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, including Berkshire Bank’s Richard Marotta.

By signing on to this commitment, Marotta and Berkshire Bank are pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

“Berkshire Bank has been committed to serving the communities in which we operate for over 170 years,” Marotta said. “The neighborhoods we work with have changed greatly over this time. We want to ensure, as demographics shift and our communities become more racially and ethnically diverse, that we’re as nimble and adaptive as possible. For us, this means creating programs and services that are inclusive and address the needs of our neighbors. We are committed to making sure all of our customers feel like we are attuned to their financial dreams as well as their struggles. We are honored to sign this pledge, as it is a reflection of the values we hold dear.”

Proponents of a diverse and inclusive workforce say it facilitates community but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85% of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

“We are so proud that we are continuing to build momentum and support for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion across companies, industries, and regions. This collaboration expands our reach and brings in unique values, actions, and perspectives to continue to raise the bar for the entire business community,” said Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner of PwC and chair of the steering committee for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. “The overwhelming support for the coalition has been amazing to see, and with each and every new organization signing on, we have the opportunity to put our commitments into action by working together to improve diversity and inclusion in our workplaces and communities.”