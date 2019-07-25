GCC Foundation Annual Fund Campaign Surpasses Goal

GREENFIELD — “One mission, many lives changed” was the theme of this year’s Greenfield Community College (GCC) Foundation fundraising campaign, co-chaired by Lindsay Stromgren, Amherst assistant fire chief and a GCC alumnus, and Amy McMahan, owner of Mesa Verde Restaurant in Greenfield. Thanks to their leadership and the strong annual-fund support by business and individual donors, the recently completed campaign raised $1,094,237 in support of students and programs at the college.

“We exceeded our $1,000,000 goal by nearly 10%, made possible by increasing support for GCC students from our community,” said Regina Curtis, GCC’s executive director of Resource Development. “She noted that setting the goal represented a big step, as the GCC Foundation had never previously set a campaign goal that included seven digits. “It was very exciting and a little anxiety-provoking all at once, but this community continues to prioritize access to education for all.”

Leigh Rae, president of the GCC Foundation board of directors, added that “we are extremely grateful for the continued support of GCC by our caring community.” She noted that the funds raised are critical for student success, as that support will continue to help the college provide access to higher education that might otherwise be out of reach without GCC.

GCC President Yves Salomon-Fernández expressed her appreciation for the campaign leaders and volunteers who help elevate the mission and work of GCC. “Our mission to prepare students across all walks of life for meaningful careers and citizenship is more relevant today than ever before. With college becoming increasingly elusive for so many because of cost, we are beyond grateful to our community for prioritizing equity in access to higher education. Our region relies on an educated citizenry.”

Stromgren co-chaired the campaign with McMahan this year because “I wanted to do more for the college, recognizing the multiple connections I have and have had to GCC over the years.” Stromgren graduated from the college’s Fire Science program in 1995, his daughter Merissa is a current student, and his father taught at the college in its early years.

Noting how many lives are touched by the college, McMahan added, “GCC welcomes everyone, and it welcomes back students who have had to take a break because of life circumstances. The school is the foundation of so many careers and career changes. I’m honored by the opportunity to support this institution that is so pivotal to evolving our local workforce and community.”