Berkshire Bank Foundation Gives $596,800 to 87 Nonprofit Organizations During Q4

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank announced $596,800 in philanthropic investments from its foundation during the fourth quarter of 2021. The grants awarded cover a wide range of projects that help foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being, and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the bank serves. The investments also support the company’s BEST Community Comeback, which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024.

Eighty-seven local nonprofit organizations received grants at the end of last year to assist with a wide range of critical projects in the areas of housing, education, economic revitalization, and health. The Berkshire Bank Foundation is committed to supporting programs that work toward providing equitable opportunity for economic prosperity.

“Being a dependable community partner to financially empower communities is an important part of the culture and fabric at Berkshire Bank,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “We are proud to help so many organizations which provide vital services to the communities that Berkshire Bank serves.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, there is a tremendous need to support many organizations facing financial challenges and staffing shortages, said Liana Toscanini, executive director of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, adding that “Berkshire Bank’s consistent support for our core programs, such as the Giving Back guide, Berkshire Nonprofit Awards, and volunteer fairs, has enabled the NPC to grow our impact substantially, providing infrastructure and support to hundreds of Berkshire nonprofits.”

Additional details on the foundation’s grant programs and focus areas can be found at berkshirebank.com/foundation.