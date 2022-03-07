Leadership Pioneer Valley’s Lora Wondolowski to Step Down After 11 Years

SPRINGFIELD — Lora Wondolowski, the founding executive director of Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV), and the organization’s leader since 2011, will leave her post on April 1. Her leadership has been integral to all aspects of LPV’s operations, with notable successes including the growth of the core LEAP program, the Leaders on Board initiative, building strategic partnerships, and improving and stabilizing operations and organizational processes. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first graduating class.

“When I accepted this role, I was hoping to build my network locally and find new ways to give back to the community. With more than 325 alumni, 125 employer partners, and many community partners, I am proud to have worked with so many to make LPV a reality and see so many go on to do great things for our region,” Wondolowski said.

Upon her departure, the board plans to appoint an interim executive director until finding a permanent executive director. Wondolowski and the LPV board of directors are working with staff and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition for LEAP participants, partners, and supporters.

“Lora leaves LPV in a very strong position for continued growth, and we sincerely thank her for her contribution and leadership in building the organization,” said Annamarie Golden, board chair and LPV alumna. “The board wishes her the best of luck in her next endeavor.”