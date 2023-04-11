Berkshire Bank Recognized Among America’s Most Trustworthy Companies

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced it was recently recognized in Newsweek magazine’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.

The list, which includes 700 companies across 23 industries, recognizes companies for their dedication to building trust with all stakeholders. Results were based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust that considered customer trust, employee trust, and investor trust.

“Trust is the foundation of all banking relationships,” Berkshire Bank CEO Nitin Mhatre said. “This award reflects the passionate commitment of all Berkshire bankers working hard every day to earn the trust of our customers by treating them fairly and with respect, safeguarding and growing their hard-earned assets, being there for them in good times and bad, and prioritizing transparency and integrity at every stakeholder touchpoint. We are proud to be ranked as one of the most trustworthy companies and banks in the country for the second consecutive year.”