David Batker to Discuss Ecological Economics, Policy Change at MCLA

NORTH ADAMS — David Batker, president of Batker Consulting and founder of Earth Economics, will give a talk titled “Using Ecological Economics to Drive Policy Change” on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121. This event is free and open to the public as part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar Series.

Batker is a renowned ecological economist, policy leader, pragmatic project proponent, and acclaimed speaker with 35 years of experience. He has worked to advance policy at U.S. federal agencies and worked in more than 40 countries, 45 U.S. states, and many U.S. cities and countries.

Batker’s history of keynote addresses covers a wide range of institutions, including the International Society for Ecological Economics, the Soil Science Society of America, and the Assoc. of State Floodplain Managers. He has worked to implement hundreds of projects providing jobs and local economic development, ranging from mining and forestry to shipping and disaster resilience. He is a fellow at the University of Vermont the author of dozens of publications, book chapters, and a book.

Every semester, the Green Living Seminar Series centers around a different topic that is timely and relevant to current sustainability issues. The 2023 series is a presentation of the MCLA Environmental Studies Department. Podcasts will be posted online following each presentation at www.mcla.edu/greenliving.