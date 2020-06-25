Berkshire Bank to Present ‘Reimagining America: How to Be a Strong Ally’ Today

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank, together with Reevx Labs, will host a third part to its “Reimagining America” town-hall series today, June 25, in which it will address how white allies can help build an equitable and inclusive economy that ensures all communities can thrive.

Berkshire Bank’s goal in hosting this town-hall series is to start a dialogue about how everyone — from economic experts and policy makers to philanthropists and entrepreneurs — can work together to rebuild a stronger, more inclusive economy, and how supporting this initiative on a community level can motivate change on a national level.

Malia Lazu, executive vice president and chief culture and experience officer at Berkshire Bank, noted that, “on the heels of two impactful panels on the future of black and Latinx economies earlier this month, and in the midst of a national upswelling against racial injustice, we believe it is equally pertinent to discuss what it truly means to be an effective ally and help facilitate change in our communities. Reevx Labs was established as a place for community leaders to realize their shared vision of building opportunity and prosperity. With this panel, we intend to continue this dialogue with white allies who are seeking solutions to achieve equity in our economy.”

Participants in today’s event, to be held at 4 p.m., include Pete Dominick, comedian, radio and TV personality, and host of the “Stand Up with Pete” podcast; Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s; Barbara Clark, lead investor in Portfolia’s Rising Tide, Enterprise, and First Step Funds; Jonathan Metzl, director of Medicine, Health, and Society at Vanderbilt University; and Malia Lazu, executive vice president and chief culture and experience officer at Berkshire Bank.

To register, click here. The livestream is available here.