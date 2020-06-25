Florence Bank Names Dawn Harrington a Recipient of Its President’s Award

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Dawn Harrington was recently selected as a recipient of its President’s Award.

The President’s Award was established by the bank in 1995, affording employees the annual opportunity to nominate their peers for this prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Harrington was nominated by numerous colleagues.

Harrington, a senior mortgage underwriter in the main office’s Mortgage Origination department, joined Florence Bank in 2016 and has 19 years of banking experience. She earned her associate degree in legal studies from Bay Path University.

“Dawn has been a reliable asset to our organization since day one,” said Kevin Day, president of Florence Bank. “Her energy is boundless, and her ability to encourage her team is admirable. Dawn is the consummate employee to receive the President’s Award.”