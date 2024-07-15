Berkshire Bank Welcomes Tracy Sicbaldi as VP, Government and Municipal Sales Officer

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced Tracy Sicbaldi has joined the bank as senior vice president, Government and Municipal Sales officer. In this role, she will be responsible for managing and expanding Berkshire’s government banking relationships in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont.

Sicbaldi has more than 30 years of experience in the financial-services industry with special expertise in cash management and government banking.

“With Tracy’s role, Berkshire is establishing a dedicated municipal banking team as part of our continued efforts to enhance our service to meet the specialized needs of government banking clients,” said Keara Piscitelli, managing director, Cash Management and Treasury Services. “Tracy’s extensive experience, her industry-leading expertise, and her relationships in the wider government community will ensure our government clients receive the highest levels of service and that we’ll continue to grow this important component of our portfolio.”

Before joining Berkshire Bank, Sicbaldi was vice president, Commercial and Institutional Banking at PeoplesBank in Holyoke. Prior to that, she served in town treasurer roles in Monson and Hampden and held other positions in the financial-services industry.

Sicbaldi is active in her community, serving on the board of directors for Dakin Humane Society, as board clerk for the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, and volunteering at WestMass ElderCare and Rays of Hope.