Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley to Host Golf Tournament on Sept. 7

BELCHERTOWN — Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley will host its 30th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7. Golfers will tee off at 8:30 a.m. at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown for a day of fun, friendly competition, and making a difference.

Whether a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day out, everyone is welcome. For $120, participants will enjoy a round of golf, a box lunch, and the chance to win prizes. Proceeds will directly fund scholarships and grants that empower women and girls to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. Zonta is working to end child marriage, domestic violence, and human trafficking, while also supporting climate justice, education equality, and women in decision-making positions.

Sign up at zontaqv.org/golf or call Mary Knight at (413) 323-4806. The organization also welcomes sponsorships from local businesses.