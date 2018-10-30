Berkshire Bank Wins Award for Employee Volunteer Work

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank was recently named a winner of PR Daily’s 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards in the Employee Volunteer Program category. Berkshire Bank was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive first prize in the category for the ingenuity and impact of its XTEAM volunteer program.

Berkshire’s nationally acclaimed employee volunteer program provides employees with paid time off to volunteer during regular business hours. Last year, 100% of Berkshire’s employees nationally donated 40,000 hours of service to benefit community organizations.

Berkshire also closes down its offices each June for its Xtraordinary Day of Service, providing all employees with an opportunity to go out in the community and volunteer as a team. In 2018, Berkshire employees completed 74 service projects that ultimately benefited more than 500,000 individuals.

“Out of many outstanding submissions, we found Berkshire Bank’s work truly set a new standard of excellence for all corporate-communications professionals. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing their future successes in this field,” said Justine Figueroa, senior Marketing coordinator at Ragan Communications.

As a winner in the program, Berkshire Bank joins an elite group of past winners, including Alex + Ani, International Paper, St. Joseph’s Health, Bayer Crop Science, Arrow Electronics, Alliance Data, Viacom, U.S. Bank, and Toronto Pearson Airport.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition, but more importantly, we are proud of all of the Berkshire Bank employees who share their time and expertise as part of our XTEAM,” said Gary Levante, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at Berkshire Bank. “This honor is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to making our communities thrive.”