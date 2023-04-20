Best Western Plus Berkshire Hills Promotes Anthony Arevalo

PITTSFIELD — Best Western Plus Berkshire Hills Inn & Suites promoted Anthony Arevalo to the position of director of Operations for Best Western Plus Berkshire Hills Inn and Suites in Pittsfield.

Arevado will be responsible for day-to-day operations of all departments and ensuring customer satisfaction. In addition, he will work with General Manager Kevin Martin to increase group sales and general revenue management for the hotel.

“We are pleased to have Anthony take on this role,” said Mauer Desai, principal of Sita Hospitality, operator of Best Western Plus Berkshire Hills Inn & Suites. “Anthony has been a member of our team for two years, where he has worked in maintenance, front desk, and sales. His variety of skills and experiences will allow Anthony to bring our hotel to the level of service we need to prepare our hotel for the post-pandemic visitors.”

Growing up in California, Arevado worked on the customer-service side of the wedding and function industry and in manufacturing of new housing developments.