BFAIR Promotes Leanne Martin to Assistant Director of Day Habilitation

NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR announced it has promoted Leanne Martin to assistant director of Day Habilitation.

Martin began working for BFAIR in 2014 as a direct-care professional at the agency’s Day Habilitation program located in North Adams. In 2020, she was promoted to case manager for the Community Based Day Services (CBDS) program and later to the Day Habilitation program in the same role.

In her new role, Martin is responsible for the everyday operation of the Day Habilitation program, which is designed to support members and their unique needs to increase independence and socialization, helping them participate as active and fully integrated members of their community.

According to Kayla Brown-Wood, director of Day Services, “we are eager for Leanne to use her existing experience with the department to further develop programming and services offered for the individuals we support. I am excited to see Leanne flourish in her new position and look forward to working more closely with her.”