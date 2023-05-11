Junior Achievement Slates Purse & Power Tool Bingo Fundraiser for June 2

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) will hold a Purse & Power Tool Bingo fundraiser on Friday, June 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus on 371 Washington Road, Enfield, Conn.

Event participants will enjoy 10 rounds of bingo, each with the opportunity to win a designer handbag or a power tool. Registration fees will support JAWM programs and events for youth throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.

“In addition to our popular annual events, we are always looking for unique and engaging ways to fundraise, and this event promises to be tremendous fun,” said Jennifer Connolly, JAWM president. “It’s also a great way to increase the community’s awareness about Junior Achievement and how our programs help inspire and prepare young people to succeed in our global economy. We are grateful to 2 Moms on a Mission for organizing this special night.”

Guests are welcome to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy, and there will be a cash bar. Registration costs $40 per person, which includes 10 bingo cards and a dauber. Raffle tickets and extra cards will also be available for purchase.

Admission must be purchased in advance through paypal.me/2MomsOnAMission or via Venmo @Two-MomsOnA-Mission. Include the date of the event when purchasing tickets.