Top Banner

Daily News

BFAIR Promotes Michelle Baity to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

By 200

NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR announced the promotion of Michelle Baity to the position of senior vice president of Human Resources.

Baity joined BFAIR’s senior-management team three years ago and brought with her numerous years of experience in human resources as well as the human-services field. Since joining the team, she has formed a strong Human Resources department that has been invaluable with assisting the agency to manage the enormous challenges it has faced over the past year.

According to Ethel Altiery, BFAIR’s executive director, “Michelle has been with BFAIR for three years, and working closely with her has been a wonderful experience for me. She has brought my level of knowledge and experience in the world of human resources to a new level. I look forward to working with Michelle for many more years to come.”

Baity is directly responsible for crafting employee-benefit offerings and developing an educational-assistance policy to support skill development in pursuit of an organization focused on creating opportunities for advancement.

Tags:

Related Posts

Attorney Talia Gee Appointed Springfield’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

By

Advanced Restoration Group Pledges $15,000 to Cancer House of Hope

By

Robert Martin Named to Westfield State Board of Trustees

By