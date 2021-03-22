Top Banner

Daily News

Asnuntuck Offers Information Sessions and Participates in Statewide Showcase

By 332

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College is joining other community colleges in the state in offering potential students a virtual way to learn about summer and fall offerings at the college.

Asnuntuck is offering multiple one-hour virtual information sessions to potential students and their parents. These small-group sessions include information regarding enrollment, registration process, and financial aid. Learn more about upcoming dates and register at asnuntuck.edu/admissions/how-to-enroll.

Asnuntuck will also participate in the inaugural Connecticut Community College Showcase. This open house and college-planning conference will take place on Thursday, April 1 in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. and 3 to 6:20 p.m.) via Webex. The event will include presentations from all 12 Connecticut community colleges and will highlight the system’s various degree programs and four-year transfer opportunities, including guaranteed-admission options, free early college programming, financial aid and scholarships, student support services, student experiences, and more. Visit www.ct.edu/showcase to learn more and register for a session.

Tags:

Related Posts

AIM to Honor Six Flags, United Personnel, and Sanderson MacLeod

By

Dismissal of Class Action Suit Involving Special Education Upheld

By

NiSource Receives Ethics Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

By