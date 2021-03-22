Asnuntuck Offers Information Sessions and Participates in Statewide Showcase

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College is joining other community colleges in the state in offering potential students a virtual way to learn about summer and fall offerings at the college.

Asnuntuck is offering multiple one-hour virtual information sessions to potential students and their parents. These small-group sessions include information regarding enrollment, registration process, and financial aid. Learn more about upcoming dates and register at asnuntuck.edu/admissions/how-to-enroll.

Asnuntuck will also participate in the inaugural Connecticut Community College Showcase. This open house and college-planning conference will take place on Thursday, April 1 in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. and 3 to 6:20 p.m.) via Webex. The event will include presentations from all 12 Connecticut community colleges and will highlight the system’s various degree programs and four-year transfer opportunities, including guaranteed-admission options, free early college programming, financial aid and scholarships, student support services, student experiences, and more. Visit www.ct.edu/showcase to learn more and register for a session.